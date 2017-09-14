WJCC board to hear redistricting comments Sept. 19

The public will have a chance to speak directly to Williamsburg-James City County School Board members about redistricting in the upcoming week.

At their Sept. 19 meeting, board members will hold a public hearing on the topic and use the feedback to form redistricting criteria they’ll pass along to a consulting firm.

The school board hired California-based firm Cooperative Strategies to draw new maps to suit the district’s middle and high schools. Superintendent Olwen Herron said the process should be finished by February 2018.

In their Sept. 5 meeting, board members discussed redistricting with Scott Leopold, a partner at Cooperative Strategies.

James Beers and board chairwoman Kyra Cook both said creating socioeconomic diversity throughout the district is especially important to them.

Lisa Ownby echoed their point but added that she was also concerned with the disruption of students attending new schools.

James Blair

Board members will also vote Tuesday to officially dub the new district school as James Blair Middle. It is slated to open in September 2018.

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: 412 N Boundary St., Williamsburg

