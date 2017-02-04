School Board to choose superintendent Tuesday

The Williamsburg-James City County School Board is expected to announce the division's new superintendent Tuesday night, four days before the state mandated deadline.

The seven board members spent Thursday evening in a closed meeting, hashing out the details of the new hire's contract. Chairwoman Kyra Cook said she expects to announce the board's pick at the group's regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday.

The board's deadline to choose a new superintendent is Feb. 11, 180 days from when Steve Constantino resigned from the position in August. Olwen Herron has been filling in as interim superintendent since then.

At a November meeting, board members decided to keep the search confidential, not revealing identities of applicants until they announce the final candidate.

Also on the agenda

After hearing a recommendation from the Rawls Byrd Elementary School renaming committee at their Jan. 17 meeting, the board will discuss their top choices for the school.

A vote to change the name passed in May 2016 after advocates talked about Byrd, who was the division's superintendent in the 1960s, and how they said he fought against integration.

The renaming committee suggested the board choose between Glasshouse, Laurel Lane or Sarah G.B. Jones for the new name.

Glasshouse for the structure at historic Jamestown, Laurel lane for the street on which the school sits, and Sarah G.B. Jones in honor of a doctor who was the first African-American woman to pass the Virginia Medical Board's exam.

The board isn't restricted to the three names. They'll choose a final one at the Feb. 21 meeting. The name is expected to be established in time for the 2017-18 school year.

Board members' pay

The School Board can vote to adjust their own pay any election year where 40 percent of seats are open; two are up for grabs in November, Jamestown and Powhatan. Compensation is a discussion item on Tuesday's agenda.

W-JCC board members receive $5,500 and the chairperson gets an extra $1,500. Per Virginia law, elected school boards can determine their own salary with a vote and pay cannot be more than $25,000. The board can award the chair with up to $2,000 additional pay, and other benefits include mileage and internet service reimbursements.

Because W-JCC is a combination of elected and appointed officials, only the five JCC members can vote to change their pay. Salaries for the two Williamsburg members would change to match whatever their JCC counterparts decide.

To make a change, the five James City County members — Holly Taylor (Stonehouse), Jim Beers (Roberts), Jim Kelly (Jamestown), Lisa Ownby (Powhatan) and Sandra Young (Berkeley) — would need to call a special meeting to discuss and vote on any proposals.

Chairwoman Kyra Cook (Williamsburg) said the discussion at Tuesday's meeting is just to see if there's interest by the board.

"It could be that we determine it's not the will of the board (to change compensation) and we do not proceed, or it could be the will of the board to discuss it further as the James City County board if they so choose," Cook said.

The board last voted on to increase their salaries to the current level in 2005.

Climate Survey

W-JCC staff took an anonymous survey last semester detailing feedback and thoughts they wanted to share about the division. The results of that survey will be shared with the board Tuesday.

The survey asked about feedback and coaching, resources, school climate and school leadership.

There is also a student survey completed every fall, and a community-parent survey occurred in spring 2015, school spokeswoman Betsy Overkamp-Smith said.

"We haven't done a school survey of this nature recently, so it's providing us baseline data," Overkamp-Smith said.

Cook said it's best for the division should administer such surveys periodically.

"This is going to provide benchmark data so that we can find areas where we're doing well and areas where we might be able to improve," Cook said. "To provide opportunities for continuing improvement."

Williams can be reached by phone at 757-345-2341.

Want to go?

When: Tuesday, Feb. 7: closed session at 5:30 p.m., regular meeting at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Room 300 of the School Board and Central Office Annex at 117 Ironbound Road

To see the agenda, go to bit.ly/2jHPLTQ