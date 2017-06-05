School board to discuss Lafayette gym, school meal prices Tuesday

While there are few action items on Tuesday night’s School Board meeting agenda, that lack is made up for by a lengthy list of items up for discussion.

The Williamsburg-James City County School Board’s June work session will cover a range of topics including Lafayette High School's auxiliary gym and federal grant applications.

Lafayette Gym

More than a year after HBA Architects won the contract to design Lafayette High School’s much-anticipated auxiliary gym, the School Board will begin to decide who gets to build it.

Tuesday night will be a review of the free-standing gym so the board is prepared to award a contract at their June 20 meeting.

Bids for the $6 million project were due May 30 and detailed vendor information will be available before the board’s vote, according to the meeting agenda.

Federal Grants and Virginia High School League

Each year, the division requests grants from the federal government to support educational efforts aimed at low-income students. Title I, II, and III grant applications are due to the Virginia Department of Education by July 1 and must be approved by the school board before then.

The K-12 grant program provides resources including staff positions aimed at bolstering disadvantaged students.

The division’s applications request $1.7 million for fiscal year 2018, about $100,000 more than last year, according to school board documents.

The board also has to approve each high school’s membership renewal to the Virginia High School League, which includes sports and activities like debate and scholastic bowl.

This year fees are $800 per school with $35 extra per varsity activity — a $5 increase over last year. The league also requires catastrophe insurance, according to School Board documents.

Fees for each school are taken from their operating budgets. Lafayette’s fees total $4,300, Jamestown’s fees are $5,300 and Warhill’s are $4,000.

School Meal Price

The prices for breakfast and lunch may change next year.

A 10 cent lunch price increase and 5 cent breakfast price increase is up for debate Tuesday night. The federal Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010 reimburses schools for meals — both for students who are deemed to be able to pay and those on free and reduced-price lunch.

The law requires school lunch prices to be more than the difference in reimbursement rates — 38 cents for paid lunches and $3.24 for free ones, according to board documents. The division’s lunch prices — $2.60 for elementary, $2.70 for middle and $2.85 for high schools — are less than that $2.86 difference.

The increase would bring breakfast prices to $1.35 for elementary, $1.45 for middle and $1.55 for high schools.

The board is expected to discuss the increase Tuesday and vote on the proposed change at its June 20 regular meeting.

