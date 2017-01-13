WJCC School Board to hold budget discussion Saturday

The Williamsburg-James City County School Board will hold a discussion on this year's budget Saturday.

The meeting will be at 8 a.m. in Room 300 at the School Board and Central office annex on Ironbound Road.

Saturday's budget retreat is to discuss priorities for upcoming budget discussions, the first of which is set to start Tuesday at the board's regular meeting.

A public hearing is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on the budget before the regular meeting Tuesday. That meeting will take place at the Stryker Center in Williamsburg.

Williams can be reached by phone at 757-345-2341.

Want to go?

Budget retreat: 8 a.m. Saturday at School Board and Central Office Annex

Public hearing on budget: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Stryker Center in Williamsburg. Regular meeting immediately to follow.