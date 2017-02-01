WJCC School Board to discuss superintendent

Members of the Williamsburg-James City County School Board will meet in closed session Thursday to work out a contract with the division's potential new superintendent.

The meeting will be at 5 p.m. Thursday at the School Board and Central Office building on Ironbound Road. The closed meeting comes ahead of the board's regularly-scheduled work session Tuesday where they plan to publicly vote on the final candidate.

The board's deadline to choose a new superintendent is Feb. 11, 180 days from when Steve Constantino resigned from the position in August.

“We hope to appoint a superintendent on Tuesday," board chairwoman Kyra Cook (Williamsburg) said. "There’s a fair amount of work that goes into that, so that’s what the Thursday meeting is for."

The meeting will move into closed session immediately to discuss details of the contract, Cook said. The board decided in December to keep the entire search confidential at the advice of consultants from the search firm hired by the board.

“The firm said that their job was to make our job hard and they succeeded,” Cook said. "They brought us highly qualified candidates."

Want to go?

When: 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2

Where: Room 203 on the second floor at the School Board and Central Office Building at 117 Ironbound Road

Williams can be reached by phone at 757-345-2341.