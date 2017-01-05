School division investigating Jamestown High School student prank

The Williamsburg-James City County School Division is investigating after a high school student posted a screen shot on social media that could be viewed as threatening, a school official said.

A Jamestown High School student posted an image earlier this week that appeared to be a screen shot of the division's online calendar.

The screen shot shows "kill all jamestown students" listed as an event on Jan. 12 at 6:30 p.m. in the same format as the rest of the calendar events.

School spokeswoman Betsy Overkamp-Smith said the screen shot was taken of a student altering the text on their own computer and the event in the image was never published on the division website.

She said there are no safety concerns stemming from the image.

"We’re not concerned that it’s a threat, because we’ve spoken to the person that did it,” Overkamp-Smith said. “They told us there was no intent behind, it was just a prank.”

She said officials are aware of the students who were involved.

School officials found out about the image Wednesday night, but the image appeared to have been taken sometime Tuesday, she said.

"We were alerted to it by a community member who saw it on social media," Overkamp-Smith said.

An email was sent to Jamestown faculty and staff Thursday by the school's principal Catherine Worley.

"Social media brings us new challenges as educators, and sometimes our students make poor choices – with social media, those choices can become very public," the email from Worley stated. "We cannot, however, let these incidents take our time and energy away from teaching and learning at our school."

A phone call to parents is going out Thursday night, Overkamp-Smith said.

James City County Police Department's Deputy Chief Steve Rubino said the department is working with the school in the criminal investigation.

He said the department doesn't see the threat as credible for the same reason's Overkamp-Smith gave, but they will assess any security needs the school may have.

Rubino wouldn't comment on what charges the students could face.

"Once we complete the investigation, we'll consult with the Commonwealth Attorney," Rubino said.

Check back for updates.