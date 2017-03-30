York sheriff, supervisor among Virginia SCLC group to meet with attorney general Sessions

York County sheriff J.D. "Danny" Diggs and supervisor Chad Green will be among a delegation of elected officials and civil rights leaders meeting Tuesday with U.S. attorney general Jeff Sessions, according to a press release from the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.

Diggs and Green will join the Virginia chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference members who will meet with Sessions to outline their civil rights agenda for the Department of Justice, the release states.

The meeting will take place from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on the 49th anniversary of the assassination of Martin Luther King.

According to the release, Green, an SCLC lifetime member, organized the meeting with Sessions.

"The Virginia State Unit of the SCLC civil rights leaders look forward to meeting with Attorney General Sessions and will reflect on "Remembering King," the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.," the release states.

Other Virginia SCLC members participating in the meeting with Sessions include: Virginia SCLC state president Rev. William A. Keen and Virginia SCLC vice president Andrew Shannon, along with Virginia SCLC members Edna V. Davis of Hampton and Lisha Bryant-Shannon of Newport News. Rev. Dean Nelson, the national chairman of the Douglass Leadership Institute and Frederick Douglass Foundation are also scheduled to take part.