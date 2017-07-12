William and Mary presidential search committee discusses candidate criteria

The group tasked with finding finalists to become the next president at the College of William and Mary met Wednesday to discuss their progress.

Members of the committee have had more 80 meetings with alumni, students, and other figures around the country, collecting input on what the college should be looking for.

"I was told if we doing 50 or 60 (meetings), we'd be doing well," said H. Thomas Watkins, chair of the search committee and vice rector of the college's Board of Visitors.

Dennis Barden is a senior partner at Witt/Kieffer, the consulting firm helping the search committee with its work.

Barden told the committee that as they find prospective candidates and send them information, they should be honest about areas where the school has room to improve.

"You want your candidates to know you have issues," he said.

Yohance Whitaker, who graduated in 2016, told the board that the college's history doesn't necessarily intrigue some students the way many assume it does.

"The history of William and Mary can burdensome or heavy for students that would not have been admitted 324 years ago," he said. "That can be off-putting."

The committee's next meeting will be on Aug. 30.