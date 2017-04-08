Virginia Shark Tank takes place Saturday evening

Getting a business off of the ground takes usually investors, and businesses from around Virginia descended about Williamsburg to bring their ideas to the people who help make them happen.

In the first Virginia Shark Tank, business representatives presented to potential investors in a format similar to "Shark Tank," the popular television. Small businesses fail more often than not, and entrepreneurs understand they may run into some dead ends before they find an idea that works.

"They are unsung heroes," said Chris Davidson, the event's master of ceremonies. "They don't get the recognition. Despite the disappointments, they manage to push through." Paarlberg Jacob is the co-founder of BagIt Flushables, a Williamsburg-based company which seeks to develop a flushable dog waste bag that is more beneficial for the environment than mere plastic. He isn't nervous about his business per se, but he said he was a little unnerved presenting to the "sharks" on Saturday. "I'm not exactly sure what happened," he said. "I got out there and fell apart I am pretty good at talking to people one on one." Other businesses did better. Jennifer Corcoran came as part of DropIt Wine, which markets a product you can add to your wine that she said will help people avoid the headaches they get after drinking wine. "We all enjoy wine, but we all do or know someone who ends up with a headache the morning after," she said. "This can help." Investors did not decide on a winner, but they and those in attendance spoke with business owners about their plans "We won't know who wins tonight, even," Davidson said. "That's the exciting thing about it."