Holocaust survivor speaks to William and Mary class

William and Mary professor Henry Hart welcomed a Holocaust survivor into his class Thursday.

Frank Shatz, a native of Czechoslovakia, escaped Nazi and Communist regimes in Europe as a young man.

He later lived in Europe, then moved to the United States and worked as an editor for a large Hungarian news organization.

Hart, who called himself a fan of Shatz’s columns in the Virginia Gazette, invited him in to speak with students about his experiences with the Holocaust and why they matter.

“Frank was very helpful to me when I was in charge of the college’s writers’ series,” Hart said. “We basically had no money, and he managed to help us find a donor.”

Shatz walked students through his escape from a concentration camp, which he said came partly from his knowledge of handling horses.

“I feel obligated,” he said of speaking about the Holocaust. “This is really the last generation we’ll have that can say they experienced it.”

