Council approves Jewish center plans

Williamsburg City Council members paved the way Thursday for a center meant to serve Jewish students at the College of William and Mary.

Three of the council five members voted to allow the William and Mary Real Estate Foundation a special permit that would allow them to build the Shenkman Jewish Center.

The building is slated to be at 406 and 410 Jamestown Road, across from W&M. It will be about 3,200 square feet and will have two stories.

Foundation representatives said in July that they tailored their plans for the building around preferences from its donors, Mark and Rosalind Shenkman.

“The one question we get is surprise that there isn’t already a Jewish center, “ said Vernon Geddy, an attorney representing the foundation.

Both mayor Paul Freiling and vice mayor Scott Foster recused themselves from discussion and abstained from the subsequent vote, since their spouses work for the College of William and Mary.

Sabrina Fairbanks, who owns property near the proposed location of the center, said she wished Council had a parking study to draw from prior to making their decision.

“I feel badly that you’re being asked to make this decision,” she said.

Councilman Benny Zhang lauded the college and the nonprofit for handling the center the way they did. Going through the nonprofit foundation made for my public input and accountability, he said.

“The college could have just owned the property and done anything,” he said of the college.

Foundation representatives will bring their plans for the facade of the building to the Architectural Review Board for final approval.

