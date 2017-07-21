James City County man arrested, accused of shooting at residence

WILLIAMSBURG — A James City County man has been arrested after allegedly firing mutliple shots at a Williamsburg residence, according to Williamsburg Police spokesperson Maj. Greg Riley.

Devante Isaiah Foster, 19, of James City County had been arrested Tuesday on unrelated charges, and during a search of his person conducted during that arrest, he was found with a handgun linked to the shooting of the residence, Riley said.

Williamsburg Police responded to the incident around 11:20 p.m. July 14 for a report of multiple shots fired at a residence in the 500 block of Capitol Landing Road, Riley said. When officers arrived, they found that several rounds had struck the residence, Riley said, and no one in the residence was injured.

At that time, the residents were not able to provide a description of a suspect or suspect vehicle, Riley said, but the investigating officer was able to identify Foster as a suspect.

Foster has been charged with four counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling, and one count of gang participation, Riley said. He also faces two charges of marijuana possession, according to Williamsburg-James City County General District Court records.