Shots fired on William and Mary campus; five people detained

The Williamsburg Police Department detained five people after gunshots were fired on the William and Mary campus early Sunday morning.

City police alerted the William and Mary police department to about four shots heard around 1:40 a.m. near Stadium Drive. No property damage or injuries have been reported in connection to the shots, according to college police.

In an email to students, campus police chief Deb Cheesebro said college police also responded to the incident. The five people detained do not have any connection to the college, she said.

All five of the detained people have been banned from William and Mary and of its properties, Cheesebro said.

Students at the college received an alert just after 2 a.m. that there were suspects in custody. None of the five people has been charged yet with an offense, university spokeswoman Suzanne Seurattan said Sunday morning.

Police don't know of a motive at this time. They ask anyone with relevant information call the William & Mary Police Department at 757-221-4596.