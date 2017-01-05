National Weather Service expects three or more inches of snow heading into the weekend

The National Weather Service placed Williamsburg, James City and York counties under a Winter Storm Watch heading into this weekend, according to a release.

From Friday evening to Saturday evening, the weather service said the area could see "moderate to heavy" amounts of snow, at least three inches.

"Snow is expected to begin between 7 p.m. and midnight Friday evening," the weather service said.

Travel and road visibility could both be affected the snow. The snowfall should continue into Saturday afternoon and should end in the evening.

