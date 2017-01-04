Some snow expected for the weekend, officials say

The National Weather Service predicts there will be snow in the Williamsburg area over the weekend, but not quite enough to disrupt your schedule.

Precipitation could hit the area very soon. The service says rain could mix in with some snow Thursday evening as freezing temperatures hit.

Thursday’s low is expected to be 33 degrees, and if there is any snow, there may not be much: less than a half an inch is the current prediction.

“Not too much for Williamsburg,” said meteorologist Lyle Alexander, of the National Weather Service.

In this case, Alexander said, the weather conditions are still a bit ambiguous. As time passes, he said Wednesday, the weather patterns should solidify a bit.

“It’s hard to nail down exactly where (the snow) is going to be,” Alexander said, adding that the service would have a little more clarity by Thursday afternoon.

On Friday and Saturday, officials don’t anticipate much snow. The most recent forecasts call for less than one half-inch of snow on either day.

Saturday night will be cold, with a low of 21, but the service doesn’t expect any snow that evening or at the beginning of next week.

The further one moves south in Virginia, the more snow the center sees heading into the weekend.

“You should see a bit more snow more further south, going toward Newport News,” Alexander said.

The bulk of the snow in the next few days could find itself just outside of Virginia and instead falling into one of its neighbors.

“You’ll see higher amounts over in northeastern North Carolina,” Alexander said.

