Edward Snowden to speak with W&M professor in public event next week

Former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden will speak to students at the College of William and Mary at 3 p.m. on April 18 in the William and Mary Sadler Center. The event is open to the public.

Snowden, infamous for leaking classified information from the NSA that shed light on surveillance programs, will talk with government professor Lawrence Wilkerson on topics ranging from national security to mass surveillance programs.

Wilkerson spent 30 years in the Army and was chief of staff to United States Secretary of State Colin Powell.

Snowden (2013) and Wilkerson (2009) have recieved the Sam Adams Award, given to a professional in the intelligence industry who took a stand for integrity and ethics.

The event is free and open to the public. For those who can't physically attend, the event will be streamed on Facebook Live. It'll also be broadcast live on WCWM 90.9, the college's student-run radio station.