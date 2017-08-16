W-JCC SOL scores dip slightly in 2017-17 academic year

Williamsburg-James City County students scores dipped slightly in several categories during the 2016-17 academic year, according to Virginia Department of Education Standards of Learning exam results released Tuesday.

Statewide, students made gains in the English writing test and decreased one percentage in the math and science tests.

Across the board, Williamsburg-James City County students passed slightly less often in the major subjects: English reading and writing, history/social sciences, math and science.

W-JCC officials did not respond to calls or emails seeking comment about the SOL scores on Tuesday.

At the state level, black students improved in reading, writing and social sciences. Black students in Williamsburg-James City County saw improvements in both facets of English, identical with gains made at the state level. They also saw decreases mathematics and science.

Hispanic students in the district saw a one-point gain on the reading test (73 percent to 74 percent) but decreases in all other areas. The same group of students on the state-level did not improve in any of the five major areas.

Economically disadvantaged students saw a five-point drop in the proportion of students who passed their science test: Just 64 percent passed this year, compared to 69 percent last year. At 72 percent, the proportion of students who passed the history and social sciences test is the same as last year.

On the state level, students coming from economically-disadvantaged backgrounds improved by one percentage point in each section of English. Of the students who took the reading test, 67 percent passed; 64 percent passed the writing test.

The district's English learners population saw their scores in English writing and history drop by 9 and 10 percent, respectively. English reading held steady at 57 percent.

How students scored by percentage

All students

Reading

*W-JCC students: 83

*York students: 90

*State average: 80

Writing

*W-JCC students: 82

*York students: 85

*State average: 79

History

*W-JCC students: 87

*York students: 90

*State average: 86

Math

*W-JCC students: 82

*York students: 90

*State average: 79

Science

*W-JCC students: 85

*York students: 90

*State average: 82

Poor students

Reading

*W-JCC students: 67

*York students: 79

*State average: 67

Writing

*W-JCC students: 65

*York students: 69

*State average: 64

History

*W-JCC students: 72

*York students: 78

*State average: 75

Math

*W-JCC students: 65

*York students: 82

*State average: 68

Science

*W-JCC students: 64

*York students: 81

*State average: 69

Black students

Reading

*W-JCC students: 66

*York students: 79

*State average: 67

Writing

*W-JCC students: 65

*York students: 76

*State average: 65

History

*W-JCC students: 71

*York students: 80

*State average: 75

Math

*W-JCC students: 64

*York students: 81

*State average: 66

Science

*W-JCC students: 65

*York students: 82

*State average: 68

Disabled students

Reading

*W-JCC students: 46

*York students: 62

*State average: 47

Writing

*W-JCC students: 45

*York students: 50

*State average: 42

History

*W-JCC students: 60

*York students: 64

*State average: 59

Math

*W-JCC students: 48

*York students: 66

*State average: 48

Science

W-JCC students: 49

York students: 61

State average: 52

English language learners

Reading

*W-JCC students: 57

*York students: 80

*State average: 64

Writing

*W-JCC students: 37

*York students: 61

*State average: 52

History

*W-JCC students: 55

*York students: 82

*State average: 72

Math

*W-JCC students: 62

*York students: 88

*State average: 68

Science

*W-JCC students: 41

*York students: 77

*State average: 58

Source: Virginia Department of Education