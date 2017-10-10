Supervisors return Norge solar farm application back to planning commission

The James City County Board of Supervisors remanded a request to build a solar farm in Norge back to the planning commission at its meeting on Tuesday night.

Planning director Paul Holt said the applicant is talking with VDOT to change the point of entry to the solar farm from Farmville Lane to Old Church Road.

Since changing the point of entry is considered a substantial change from the original request, the application will have to go back to the planning commission.

No date has been set for the planning commission to hear request.

SunPower, a California-based solar energy company, originally requested to build a solar farm on a 225-acre property along Farmville Lane.

The project would power 4,000 households for more than 30 years, according to SunPower.

​​​​Residents and the planning commission staff were concerned with potential traffic impacts on Farmville Lane during construction at an April planning commission meeting.

“My concern is you are putting a large-scale project with no access in our neighborhood,” said Josephine Garner, who lives on Oslo Court, during the meeting.

The planning commission recommended the project, 5-2, to the Board of Supervisors.

Commissioners Robin Bledsoe and John Wright III voted against the proposal.

“I think that construction period is incredibly long,” Bledsoe said at the April meeting. “I think this project is too much to ask this neighborhood to endure. I support solar energy but not in this locality.”

Wright and Bledsoe said they would’ve supported the project if it was near a different neighborhood.

Jefferson can be reached by phone at 757-790-9313.