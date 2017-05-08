William and Mary student killed while serving in Somalia

William and Mary student Kyle Milliken was killed while taking part in a military operationin Somalia, according to a spokesperson from the college. Milliken, a Navy SEAL, was studying to receive his Master's in Business Administration. He'd been in the military for 15 years and was taking classes online. "Kyle was in his second semester as part of our Mason School of Business. He served his country with great distinction," said President Taylor Reveley in a statement. "We extend our deep sympathies to Kyle's family and all those who had the pleasure of knowing him.