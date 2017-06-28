An energizing, ecclectic Funhouse Fest 2017

Bruce Hornsby's weekend Funhouse Fest was everything it promised to be and more in this year's closing event to the 2017 Virginia Arts Festival. Following the major success of last year's first Funhouse Fest, the decision this year was a no brainer: Do it again.

While last year's event was country-bluegrass focused, Hornsby shaped this year's with high diversity. Covering the edgy to the traditional, it was Hornsby and friends doing what they do: make top-notch vocal and instrumental music.

Kicking off Friday's event was Hornsby and the Noisemakers in "Top 90 Time." It began as Hornsby strolled on stage, sat down at the keyboard and noodled around before launching into the title song from "The Way It Is," his first Grammy winning album and the one that launched his career. The crowd loved it.

From there, one hit after the other rolled out, among them "Step by Step," "Fields of Gray," "The End of the Innocence," and "Gonna Be Some Changes Made." Being a piano man of diverse talent, he improvised during the show, such as in his take on a Bach-like fugue that merged with an electric guitar before landing on "Look Out Any Window." Similarly did he groove an improv in "Across the River."

Although the British folk rock sister trio "The Staves" were to be featured Saturday and Sunday, Hornsby brought them on to sing in "Mandolin Rain," "Walk in the Sun" and a duet with one of the ladies in the sentimental "Lost Soul."

In expanding the scope, Hornsby invited a string quartet from the Virginia Symphony to perform on the intimate acoustic stage beside the main one. The obvious skill, exacting delivery and artistry of the four was appreciated and including them was swell, although their works seemed at odds with the festival's festive spirit. The opening piece was dark, intense, and filled with angst. It may have been Messiaen or Ligeti but sounded like Shostakovich, dark and somber. Following was an elegiac movement from Barber's opus 11 quartet. Closing was a raw, strident work akin to the serialist or 12-tone school of composition. It was appreciated for its intricacies, less so for its listening appeal.

The evening's feature was Sheryl Crow. Coming on to shouts and whistles, the Grammy winning singer went on to deliver a high energy program that showed Crow, who has a degree in music composition and performance, to be the big-draw star she is.

Between songs, she shared thoughts about life, including politics and how recent political ugliness became a theme for "Halfway There." Her fans responded in high pitch fashion to her songs, especially those from her April album, "Be Myself," among them the title song, "Alone in the Dark," and "Roller Skate."

Given her bouts with cancer, her enthusiasm for life was heard in "Soak Up the Sun" and "All I Wanna Do." The program also included the likes of "It Makes You Happy," "Strong Enough," and "First Cut is the Deepest." At the close, her fans wanted more and more they got it when Hornsby joined in on "Midnight Rider."

Saturday

Saturday kicked off with cool sounds from Kenny Garrett, saxophonist extraordinaire. With background work with Duke Ellington and Miles Davis, it's no surprise he's a jazz and rhythm and blues man. A true virtuoso, Garrett and combo offered a blend of high speed and smooth jazz that was exciting and got the audience rocking.

In Hornsby's interest of serving the classics, yMusic took to the acoustic and main stages all afternoon, jumping back and forth between venues, both in collaborative and solo performances. The talented sextet is classically trained and embraces leading edge composers who test the limits of possibility, as well as more mainstream styles.

Their abilities were evident in the acoustic stage works, much of it built around skittering phrases, complex rhythmic patterns, and atonal-type sounds, as in "Music in Circles," inspired by the sounds of an air conditioning system. You get the idea.

The day's most exciting singing came from Lake Street Dive, a dynamic group with New England Conservatory training that offered a mix of pop, soul, blues and jazz. There was a funky, laid back feel to much of it, enriched by the amazing vocals of Rachael Price. Her stage presence was magnetic as was her singing which had a feeling of passion for the lyrics akin to that of Janis Joplin at her best. Price is one classy singer whose every movement brought meaning and captivated the eyes and ears.

Among her songs were "I Don't Care About You," "Mistakes," "Bad Self Portraits," and "You Go Down Smooth." Without question, she's a sensational singer and one of the best of the Fest. Mother Nature's encore was a double rainbow following their show.

Saturday ended with Hornsby and band in songs from the Grateful Dead, including "Across the River," "Loser" (with assist from yMusic), "Sing Me Back Home," and "Standing on the Moon." Hornsby's brother Bobby, on guitar, also played a set that whipped the crowd into a frenzy, as did The Staves in "U.S. Blues." The performance closed with Dive's Price singing an inspired "Morning Dew."

Sunday

Sunday opened with Hiss Golden Messenger, a band that offered a blend of country, blues, jazz, folk and rock, their easy style and sound an inviting prelude to The Staves.

The main-stage time for The Staves allowed a display of their distinct vocal harmonies and fine blend, as well as delightful personalities, a bit frisky and wise. They delivered the goods in songs that included "Black and White," "Outlaw," and "Let Me Down."

Highly anticipated was the intimate show with Hornsby and celebrated drummer Sonny Emory. Performing on the acoustic stage, the established duo offered up cool sounds that allowed Hornsby to indulge his interest in working the serialist styles of folk like Carter, Schoenberg, and Webern into his more traditional songs.

Sitting at his Steinway, Hornsby bantered between such songs as "Preacher in the Ring," "Might as Well be Me," "Life in the Psychotropics," and "Where's the Bat." It was Hornsby at his best doing what he called making music in the moment.

The Fest closed with Rhiannon Giddens who supplied the most meaningful and passionate singing in the three-day affair. An opera student at Oberlin (and a mighty fine violinist and banjo player), she's acclaimed for the power, poetry and emotion she brings to her songs. Think Nina Simone and you've got it.