State police: Newport News man facing multiple charges following car chase that ends in Williamsburg

Virginia State Police arrested a man Sunday after he evaded a traffic stop and got into a crash in Williamsburg, according to state police spokeswoman Michelle Anaya

The incident began about 9:35 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 295 when a state police, in a marked car with lights and sirens activated, attempted to make a traffic stop, Anaya said. The stop was made because the vehicle had an illegal tint and was driving recklessly, going 87 mph in zone with a speed limit of 70, Anaya said.

The vehicle fled south on I-295 and onto Interstate 64 east until the vehicle hit another vehicle near mile marker 239 in Williamsburg, near the Queens Creek Bridge, according to Anaya.

The driver of the vehicle that was hit suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital, Anaya said, adding that no police were hurt.

Jamahl Bethea, 26, of Newport News was charged with felony elude police, felony hit-and-run, resist arrest, driving on a suspended license 18th offense, reckless driving, driving with no insurance, false identification to police, illegal window tint and possession of marijuana, Anaya said.

He was arrested and is being held at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail without bond. The pursuit remains under investigation.