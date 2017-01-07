State Police warns roads will freeze overnight

As the snow tapered off Saturday afternoon, temperatures dropped into the teens and already-dangerous roads began to ice over.

The slick conditions will be a serious danger to drivers, especially if the ice is black ice and therefore invisible to drivers, the Virginia State Police warned in a news release Saturday.

The low temperature Saturday night is expected to drop to 10 degrees or below, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Tim Gingrich. With a high in the mid-20s Sunday, those streets may not thaw very much come morning, either, Gingrich said.

“Just from the sun it’ll melt some, but it won’t melt as quickly with the temperatures,” Gingrich said. “A lot of icy patches will remain, especially on secondary roads there will be a lot of ice on the streets.”

Alex Cowan became all too familiar with the icy patches on Longhill Road, near Old Towne Road, later Saturday afternoon.

Cowan’s blue four-door sedan slid into the snow bank lining the road, becoming firmly lodged in place. Eight people hopped out of other cars to try to help the 26-year-old and his girlfriend, Katie Patterson.

A winter storm threatened the Virginia Peninsula with another round of snow January 2017. View photos from this storm and others in this gallery of snow and winter weather photos from 2017 and years past. (Daily Press) (Daily Press)

Both from Portsmouth, they were on the Peninsula for a free weekend stay Cowan had won awhile back. Patterson said they didn’t count on the storm.

"It's not so bad out there, but this was the worst road so far," Patterson said.

Just after Cowan’s car got stuck, a tow truck heading in the same direction, just past Old Towne road, also slid off into the snow bank.

In the same ten-yard stretch of road, eight people were pushing Cowan’s car out of the bank, and a large SUV was trying to pull the tow-truck out. After ten minutes of effort, neither was successful.

Cowan’s tires couldn’t find traction on the ice, and the tow truck’s front bumper was creaking in an alarming way, as if it might come right off.

Two people who stopped to help Cowan said they’d been digging out stuck cars all day.

This time Trevon and Elizabeth Stuckey were on their way to a friend’s house when they spotted the blue sedan.

“We’ve been helping all day, whenever we see somebody we stop,” Trevon Stuckey said.

They’d already used a shovel to dig out two cars in similar situations and were talking about use a rope to tow Cowan out. As dusk fell, Elizabeth Stuckey was optimistic they’d be successful.

“We got someone else stuck like this out earlier, but we had a shovel,” she said.

Both James City County and the City of Williamsburg police dispatch said officers responded all day to calls of people like Cowan and the tow-truck driver sliding off the road, but nothing more serious.

According to the state police release, troopers have responded to 120 crashes and 292 stuck or disabled cars across Hampton Roads. State police warned drivers not to travel overnight or in the morning.

“Any roads that thawed earlier today due to being cleared will refreeze tonight,” the release stated. “Stuck, disabled vehicles continue to be the greatest problem on Virginia’s highways.”

Snowfall in the historic triangle totaled somewhere between nine and 12 inches, Gingrich said.