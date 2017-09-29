Stonehouse Elementary receives prestigious national honor

Stonehouse Elementary was among just seven Virginia schools recognized as 2017 National Blue Ribbon Schools by Betsy DeVos, the U.S. Secretary of Education.

Public schools are selected according to their performance on state assessments or their ability to raise graduation rates and close achievement gaps between school subgroups and the performance of all students.

“We are proud of the entire Stonehouse Elementary community for earning this remarkable honor,” said assistant superintendent Scott Thorpe. “It is evident that the Stonehouse Elementary staff are committed toward every child realizing and reaching his/her potential. Equally as important, the school values families and the community as critical partners in its work for students.”

Stonehouse, located at 3651 Rochambeau Drive in James City County, is joined on the list by public schools in Chesapeake, Loudoun County, Dinwiddie County, Rockbridge County, and Pittsylvania. One Falls Church private school, Trinity School at Meadow View, made the list.

“These schools show that excellence is possible regardless of the type of communities they serve,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Steven R. Staples said in a release. “The teachers, principals, support staff and students at each school are to be congratulated for their hard work and success.”

The Department of Education will honor all of the nation’s Blue Ribbon schools at a November conference in Washington D.C.

