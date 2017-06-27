Supervisors given a transportation update during work session

JAMES CITY COUNTY- A couple of large scale projects are in the preliminary engineering phase, according to VDOT.

VDOT regional coordinator Rossie Carroll said the Longhill Road widening project and Skiffes Creek Connector are both in the preliminary engineering phase at the board of the supervisors work session on Tuesday.

Two regional transportation entities also briefed the county board of supervisors on projects in the Hampton Roads region.

The Hampton Roads Transportation Accountability Commission and Hampton Roads Planning District Commission spoke with the supervisors about its current projects.

The main project impacting James City County is segment 3 of the I-64 widening project, which is set for construction in September 2018 and will be funded with $145 million from federal and state funds and $166 million from the Hampton Road Transportation funds.

“It adds to the power of our region to move transportation in a forward direction,” said supervisor Michael Hipple.

