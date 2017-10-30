Supervisor candidate backtracks, didn't graduate from college

Joe Swanenburg, a Board of Supervisors candidate for the Powhatan District, spent several years attending North Carolina State University but didn’t receive a degree, according to the college’s Office of the Registrar.

Swanenburg told the Gazette that he received a business degree from the university during a phone interview in October. That information was published in an article on Saturday, Oct. 28.

A spokesperson in the office of the registrar said Swanenburg attended the institution from 1982-1986 and studied engineering operations, but he didn’t graduate.

When asked on Monday, Swanenburg said he was a semester short of graduating and that he switched from an engineering operations program to a business major. He didn’t deny that he said earlier that he had the degree.

The registrar said it had no record of the change in majors.

