Board of Supervisors candidates participate in forum

The four supervisor candidates convened at the James City County Board of Supervisors meeting room on Thursday night for a forum, hosted by the League of Women Voters.

For the Jamestown seat, running as a Republican is Lane Construction senior project manager Tom Philips, who is being opposed by Democrat Jim Icenhour. Icenhour served as a supervisor from 2006-13.

Current Jamestown district representative and Board of Supervisors Chairman Kevin Onizuk is not seeking reelection after his term ends on Dec. 31.

Icenhour said his main reasoning for running was to help the county combat the projected population growth.

Philips said he would be against raising taxes unless it was needed to fund public safety.

Icenhour also said he would be opposed to raising taxes.

Icenhour said he regretted the General Assembly limiting the use of proffers.

“I would urge the General Assembly to give us alternative means to fund development,” Icenhour said.

Philips said he would not support Newport News Waterworks as a long term water supply solution.

Icenhour said the county should at least entertain Newport News Waterworks.

“I think we ought to negotiate with them,” Icenhour said.

Philips and Icenhour said they would both be against raising taxes to support tourism.

“If we want any additional resources for tourism, we have to go to the General Assembly,” Icenhour said.

When it comes to affordable housing, Icenhour said he wants to make developers include affordable housing in requests.

“The nice thing about New Town is you can walk around and not know what’s affordable housing,” Icenhour said.

Philips said in order to attract business to the county, all three localities need to work together.

Philips and Icenhour said there isn’t a need for a new high school yet.

Philips said the schools are currently adequately funded.

In his closing statement, Icenhour said he is looking forward to bringing business into empty storefronts and supports non partisan redistricting.

In his closing statement, Philips said he’s a problem solver and will present solutions to the county’s budget use and the need for a long term water supply.

For the Powhatan seat, current supervisor and former chairman Michael Hipple, who is running as an independent, is seeking reelection against Republican contractor Joe Swanenburg.

“My opponent turned his back on the party and people who supported him,” Swanenburg.

Hipple said he wants to remain on the board and continue the positive momentum him and his fellow supervisors have built.

“We have made great strides in the county including our triple A bond rating,” Hipple said.

Hipple assured citizens that there is no immediate need to raise taxes.

Swanenburg said he would be against raising taxes unless it was needed to fund public safety and schools.

“Our public safety has been seriously underfunded and that’s the first place I plan on fixing,” Swanenburg said.

Hipple said Swanenburg made a mistake.

“Public safety is fully staffed and fully funded,” Hipple responded.

Swanenburg said the county has a spending problem and has tried to use proffers to solve their problems.

Hipple said the county doesn’t have a spending problem but it will look into a work around to proffers.

Swanenburg said he would not support Newport News waterworks.

Hipple said the county is still weighing its water options but said there’s solid options on the table.

Hipple and Swanenburg both said they would be against raising taxes to fund tourism.

When it comes to affordable housing, Hipple said it’s too expensive to build affordable single family houses in James City County and the county would have to look at townhouses or apartments.

“We’re working hard to solve that situation,” Hipple said.

Swanenburg said the current board has ignored finding a solution to affordable housing.

Swanenburg and Hipple both said the need for a new high school should come from the school board.

Hipple and Swanenburg said the schools are adequately funded.

However, Swanenburg said the city of Williamsburg should shoulder more of the financial burden.

“We need to go deeper and have the city pay their fair share,” Swanenburg said.

In his closing statement, Swanenburg said he wants to allocate more funds to public safety.

In his closing statement, Hipple said the county is better now than it was four years ago when he joined the supervisors.

College of William and Mary assistant to the president and chief of staff Michael J. Fox served as the moderator.

About 40 residents attended the forum.

Election Day is Nov. 7.

