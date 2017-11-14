James City County receives stormwater funding, adds two new police officers

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality awarded the county’s general service stormwater division with $1,145,052 as part of its Stormwater Local Assist Fund, during Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.

In the state, The Stormwater Local Assist Fund allocated over $19 million to 26 localities for 41 different projects, according to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality website.

The county’s stormwater division will allocate the funds into four different projects.



The Foxes in the Jamestown District - stream restoration $202,689



Cooley Road in the Jamestown District - stream restorations $222,500



Oxford Road in the Jamestown District - stream restoration $154,863



Toano West in the Stonehouse District - Stormwater Conveyance and BMP $565,000

The police department also introduced two new police officers during the meeting.

The department now has 111 officers, according to county administrator Bryan Hill.

Both officers were hired in May, according to chief Bradley Rinehimer.

Kensington School

The board of supervisors will have to wait to hear a request to turn an old supply store into a daycare center after the applicant withdrew the request at Tuesday’s meeting.

The applicant wasn’t on hand to comment at Tuesday’s meeting. Another date for the hearing has not been set.

The Kensington School was proposing to turn the two acres at 8231 Richmond Road, where Nick’s Lawn Equipment and Supply used to be, into a daycare center.

The Kensington School, at 3435 John Tyler Highway, serves infant, toddler and pre-school age children. The new school would employ seven employees and serve a maximum of 48 students, according to county documents.

