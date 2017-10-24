Board of Supervisors briefed on tourism and discuss legislative agenda

The Greater Williamsburg Chamber and Tourism Alliance briefed the board of supervisors on the summer tourism season during its meeting on Tuesday afternoon.

Meals tax revenue is up four percent from this time last year and room sales tax revenue is up eight percent, according to the organization.

“This is a solid picture of growth in James City County using tourism metrics,” said Karen Riordan, president of the organization.

The board also discussed legislation priorities for the general assembly.

The board decided to support three organizations at the general assembly: Virginia Department of Aging and Rehabilitative Services, League of Social Services and Colonial Behavioral Health.

The Virginia Department of Aging and Rehabilitative Services is seeking to secure funding for software licenses and training for local departments of social services.

The League of Social Services is seeking a change in state code to provide for the emergency appointment of a temporary conservator in cases where there is immediate threat to incapacitated people.

Colonial Behavioral Health is seeking adequate funding for state mandated services.

Supervisor Ruth Larson asked if there is a way to prohibit panhandling during the work session.

County attorney Adam Kinsman said the first amendment protects panhandling in medians but he said some localities have placed signs in medians to deter panhandling and other localities have even planted trees in medians.

Kinsman told the board that this year, the county doesn’t have any other priorities that the general assembly should address.

“It’s pretty quiet so far,” Kinsman said.