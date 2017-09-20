Federal judge considers Surry-Skiffes Creek power line project

A federal judge is expected to take a week to 10 days before ruling on a preliminary injunction that, if approved, would halt Dominion’s Surry-Skiffes Creek power line project.

The National Parks Conservation Association filed an emergency request for the preliminary injunction in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in July, less than 24 hours after the James City County Board of Supervisors approved site plans to build a switching station needed for the project.

On Wednesday, the association’s lawyers argued before Senior Judge Royce C. Lamberth that by granting the necessary permit for Dominion to proceed, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers failed to follow federal law under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and the Clean Water Act.

Dominion’s transmission line project caught the eye of preservation groups who have said the lines are too close to national historic landmarks such as Carter's Grove, the Colonial Parkway and the Colonial National Historical Park which includes Historic Jamestowne, in addition to crossing the Captain John Smith Chesapeake National Historic Trail.

“There is only one Jamestown, and once development of this magnitude begins, there is no going back,” said Theresa Pierno, president and CEO for National Parks Conservation Association. “Reasonable alternatives exist that would provide electricity to the region while also preserving Jamestown’s historic landscape and the James River.”

Environmental and historic preservation groups lead a three-hour tour of the James River to highlight the impact of Dominion transmission lines. (Joe Fudge) (Joe Fudge)

The Army Corps of Engineers was represented Wednesday by lawyers from the U.S. Department of Justice. Dominion also presented its arguments to Lamberth.

Dominion has said the project is needed to meet growing demands on the Peninsula. Dominion had wanted to have the new line in place before it shut down its coal-fired generating units at Yorktown Power Station, which it did in April.

In July, the U.S. Department of Energy issued an emergency order allowing Dominion to operate the plant, even though it violates federal standards for the emission of mercury and other toxic gases, during critical situations in the summer.

“The judge did say he wanted a robust argument on this,” said Pamela Goddard, director of NPCA's Chesapeake and Virginia programs. “I think he got one today.”

