Police seek to identify suspect in burglaries

Police are looking for a suspect in a series of break-ins on Richmond and Mooretown roads, according to James City County Police.

Around 2:35 a.m. July 29, officers responded to a burglar alarm at the Citgo Station at 5443 Richmond Road and found a glass window broken on the side of the building, according to a news release posted by the office.

An undisclosed amount of cash and tobacco products were stolen, according to officers.

A few minutes later, officers responded to an alarm at the Old Town Road Shell at 5537 Richmond Road, where they found a store-side window broken and tobacco products stolen, according to police.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office also responded to a similar incident on Mooretown Road that evening. Investigators believe the three incidents may be related.

Anyone able to identify the individual in the photos, or know who may have been involved in the incidents is asked to call James City County Police investigator Jason Slodysko at 259-5161 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.