Police: Suspected drowning in College Creek

JAMES CITY - A Chesterfield man is suspected to have drowned Monday evening in College Creek off the Colonial Parkway, according to a James City County Police news release.

Tony Jimenez Garcia, 23, was visiting the area with a church group and had been fishing with a relative, the release stated.

It would be the fourth drowning in College Creek in the past 11 years.

Last July, Edwin Tejada-Delgado drowned in College Creek, a Jamestown High senior drowned there in May 2012, and a 5-year-old girl drowned there in 2007.

Witnesses told police that Garcia and the relative had attempted to swim out to a sand bar when Garcia went under water and did not resurface, according to the release.

James City County Police and Fire departments responded to College Creek around 7:15 p.m. regarding the swimmer, and a search and rescue operation began with assistance from the National Park Service, Williamsburg Fire Department, Virginia Marine Police, the U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard, the release stated.

Three hours after the initial call, rescue operations turned into recovery efforts, according to the release.

Public safety personnel were still on scene late Monday evening using side scan sonar in the recovery efforts, according to the release, and if those efforts are not successful, operations will be suspended until Tuesday morning.