Police investigating roof of Binns in Merchants Square as precaution

The suspect who has been arrested following the detonation of an improvised explosive device had performed work last week on the roof of a Merchants Square, prompting a call to police this afternoon, according to Williamsburg Police.

Williamsburg Police spokesman Maj. Greg Riley said Stephen James Powers, who was denied bond Monday morning in Williamsburg-James City County General District Court, had done work on the roof on top of the buildings that house Binns.

Its business owner expressed concern after some materials had been left on the roof and called police just after 3 p.m. Monday.

Riley said Williamsburg Police had taken other similar calls.

Riley said Powers might have left some equipment up on the roof.

"The residents of that building were concerned that he may have left something behind, Riley said. "So, for their security and the public's security and safety, we're checking the building."

The area in front of Binns has been roped off but pedestrian traffic is still moving on the opposite side of Duke of Gloucester Street.

