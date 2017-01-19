Police investigating fatal crash on Richmond Road

James City County police are investigating a crash that happened early Thursday morning and resulted in the death of a woman.

Around 7:45 a.m., a 2003 Ford Taurus on Richmond Road crossed the median and struck a tractor trailer head-on, according to police.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police do not believe she was wearing her seatbelt prior to the crash, and they will identify her once they've notified family members of her death.

The tractor trailer driver, a Yorktown resident, was not injured, according to a news release.

James City County police spokesperson Stephanie Williams said the department is not yet sure what caused the crash. Richmond Road is closed at Industrial Boulevard while police carry out their investigation.