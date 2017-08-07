Tourism development fund arises again at work session

City Council is just days awy from what could be a vote to establish a tourism development and raise taxes in the city. Residents came to an Aug. 7 work session to voice their feelings on the fund.

Council is considering the creation of a tourism development fund that would pay for projects that may drive tourism into the area. To finance the fund, council may decide to increase the room and meals tax from 5 percent to 7 percent. They also may levy an admissions tax of 3.5 percent.

Ken Davis, an assistant general manager at Movie Tavern, made a point that he has reiterated in past weeks: a new admissions tax and an increase in the city's meal tax will push business to a direct competitor in James City County.

"It's going to take my competitiveness away from me," he said.

Mickey Chohany, co-owner of Second Street American Bistro, said raising the city's taxes will mean visitors spend more of their money in the York or James City counties.

"We cannot afford to lose our competitive advantage, especially with those other cities on the eastern seaboard," he said.

John Whitley, a city resident, said Council shouldn't think twice about establishing the fund if they think it's the best move for the city moving forward.

"Don't let past leaders determine how you vote," he said. "Have the courage to act."

Council has the choice to take action on the fund and any tax changes at its Aug. 10 meeting. In both their June and July meetings, they declined to take action, wanting to get more public input before making their decision.