Williamsburg City Council to discuss tourism fund Saturday

City Council members will will meet during a rarely scheduled Saturday morning session to discuss a proposed fund that, if created, would finance tourism projects throughout the city.

Members are considering whether to raise the city's room and meal taxes from 5 percent to 7 percent. They also may levy a 7 percent admission tax on amusements and venues that charge patrons for entering as a way of creating new revenue for the tourism development fund.

City manager Marvin Collins, who estimates the additional taxes could raise up to $4.5 million in revenue in its first year, has pitched the fund as a chance to bring what he has called a generational change to the city's tourism market by using the money to pay for tourism-based projects.

The types of businesses affected by the admission tax still needs to be discussed by council members.

The proposal has received mixed reactions.

From her position as president and CEO of the Greater Williamsburg Chamber and Tourism Alliance, Karen Riordan has been adamant in her opposition to the fund. Her organization would rather see the city approach its tourism plans regionally, she said.

"We recommend that the City take time to work closely with its neighbors, James City County and York County, along with the Chamber and Tourism Alliance, the Restaurant Association and the Hotel Motel Association to develop a regional funding solution with state legislation that will meet our joint strategic goals of increasing tourism visitation and continuing regional collaboration," she said in a letter she sent to City Council members and the city manager Friday.

In a June meeting, City Council members discussed the fund but delayed any action on it.

Vice mayor Scott Foster said then that in order to compete with other cities, Williamsburg needs a tax increase like the one he and his colleagues are mulling over. Otherwise, the city the city will have trouble finding enough money to finance many of the projects it is interested in.

Foster said the cities Williamsburg competes with to attract visitors — including Gatlinburg, Tennessee and Asheville, North Carolina — have invested in tourism and are reaping the benefits.

"Those are destinations that are vastly different than they were 10 years ago," he said.

Council will discuss the fund at the July 8 meeting, then its members are scheduled vote on whether to adopt the increases and create the fund at a July 13 meeting.

Wright can be reached by phone at 757-345-2343.

Tourism fund meeting

When: 8 a.m. Saturday

Where: Stryker Center, 412 N. Boundary St.

The meeting is open to the public.

City council meeting

When: 2 p.m. July 13

Where: Stryker Center, 412 N. Boundary St.

The meeting is open to the public.