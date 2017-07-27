City council, staff discuss proposed tourism fund in Thursday evening meeting

City Council and city staff met Thursday evening to discuss the intricacies of the Tourism Development Fund, which they hope will bring more tourism stock into the city.

In January, city manager Marvin Collins pitched the fund as a chance to create a "generational change" in the city's tourism efforts. Collins forecasts the fund, created to finance tourism-based infrastructure projects, could collect as much as $3.5 million in its first year.

The needs to attract more visitors, and the proposed fund would finance projects that could drive tourism into the area. The money for the fund would come from increasing the meal and room taxes from 5 percent to 7 percent, and adding an admissions tax of 3.5 percent.

A five-person committee appointed by City Council would vet projects to be paid for with development fund money. Three would come from tourism-related careers and the other members would be selected at large by council.

Council members tabled any action on the fund at their July 13 meeting. In that meeting, they decided to hold a informal question-and-answer meeting where residents, business owners, and anyone else could pepper members and staff about the fund.

"Some people think yhat we are moving too slow, believe it or not," Freiling said. "Some people think that we are moving too fast. Maybe that means we're doing it just right."

In response to a question about how the fund would help city restaurants, Freiling said any move to bring tourists could help the city's eateries.

"All of those people will need a place to eat," Freiling said. "They will need to eat lunch, and they will need to eat dinner."

Mayor Paul Freiling said that in recent years, the city's tight budget has allowed for core services but not much else tied to tourism.

"The projects that were related to tourism were continually getting pushed to the rear," he said.

Collins said that as presently constructed, the city's budget is too tight to fund some of the projects the city has in mind. Without the money for those projects, they are moved over from year to year.

"Our operating budget is under challenge moving forward," Collins said. "Hopefully we'll make up some of that like we always do."

Council members have the option to address the Tourism Development Fund at their August 13 meeting.