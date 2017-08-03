Local business owners discuss taxes increases proposed tourism fund

Instead of tending to his business Thursday morning, Second Street American Bistro co-owner Mickey Chobany led a discussion heard by about 50 people, many from restaurant and hotel industries.

The discussion, which was centered around the effects an increase in taxes could have on the city's restaurant industry, came in response to what some thought were questions left on the table after a July 27 city council question-and-answer session on the fund.

Chohany said he and others had questions that were not answered by city council.

"We thought some of the opportunities to ask questions and be listened to were not touched upon," he said.

The meeting, held at Sal's by Victor on Richmond Road, was a chance for business people and interested citizens to voice their questions and concerns about a proposed tourism development fund and the taxes to support it.

City Council is considering an increase in the city's meal and room taxes from 5 percent to 7 percent. Council also may levy a 3.5 percent admissions tax. City manager Marvin Collins estimates the fund could raise $3.5 million dollars in its first year.

Chohany thinks city council has moved too quickly in considering the fund. Even if more tourists come the area, he said, they may choose to eat and sleep in the county, where taxes are lower.

"We're not guaranteed the money would come back to the people that generated it," he said.

Robert Singley, a developer in Williamsburg, said that he would not mind paying more taxes on his three city properties. He thinks council should consider raising property taxes.

"I should share in some of the pain that everyone else is going to," he said.

Assistant city manager Andrew Trivette said that having been in the city less than a year, he is sensitive to business owners' feelings on what may be right for the area.

"It is not our intent to force something on you that you don't want," he said.

Ron Kirkland, Executive Director at the Williamsburg Hotel & Motel Association, saw the proposed tax increase as a chance to lead to more lucrative years for the city's businesses.

"If we want to see an increase in sales, maybe we need to get more tourists in town," he said.

City council member Barbara Ramsey looked at recent reviews of city restaurants on Trip Adivsor and said she wasn't so sure customers were as price-sensitive as some may think.

"I think what people are looking for is the service you provide them," she said. "It's more than price."