Q&A session on Tourism Development Fund set Thursday

City Council and city staff will meet July 27 to to take questions from the public and further discuss the Tourism Development Fund.

Council members decided to postpone the vote on the fund and associated tax increases at its July 13 meeting until their August meeting. Council previously pushed the decision on the fund from their June to the July meeting.

In an attempt to position the city more favorably in a hotly contested tourism market, city manager Marvin Collins suggested Williamsburg create a fund to finance tourism projects. He did so in a January City Council retreat, pitching the fund as an opportunity for Council to make a "generational change" in how Williamsburg competes in a tourism market rife with destinations new and old.

The money for the fund would come from increasing the meal and room taxes from 5 percent to 7 percent, and adding an admissions tax of 3.5 percent. All told, new revenue from those tax changes could bring more than $3.5 million into the fund, per research from city staff. That money would go toward projects the city hopes will help drive tourism into the area.

Without the tax increases, Collins said, the city will not have enough money to place money aside for meaningful tourism projects.

City finance director Phil Serra said in a presentation to council on July 10 that the city's budget does not allow for enough extra money to take on big picture tourism projects.

The city has $295,000 budgeted for capital improvements to two of its recreational facilities, Waller Mill Park and Kiwanis Park, this fiscal year.

In recent meetings, council members heard from residents, business owners and others about the fund. Some decried raising meal and room taxes in lieu of raising property taxes, or said they'd rather see city move in conjunction with James City County and York County on a regional approach to tourism plans.

Many were uncomfortable with the number of unanswered questions regarding the projects that would be paid for with money from the fund.

Mayor Paul Freiling said questions about the fund should be answered.

"The opportunity to have questions and to have those questions answered," he said. "That's one component I think we've been lacking."

Assistant city manager Andrew Trivette shared a list of projects that the city could use tourism development fund money to finance. On the list are projects ranging from additions to the Quarterpath Recreation Center and a fourth field at Kiwanis Park to a Capitol Landing road test kitchen and brewery.

There's no estimated price tag on the more substantial projects that could be paid for by the fund.

Trivette stressed that simply being on the list does not mean the project is set in stone.

Supporters of the city's vision for raising money for the fund said that the city badly needs new tourism stock if it wants to attract visitors away from other localities. Those who have come out for or against the proposed fund agree Williamsburg must do something to give its tourism market a jolt.

Colonial Williamsburg, which has been a major tourism driver in the city for decades, has seen its number of visitors drop substantially. After bringing in more than a million visitors a year in the late 1970s and early 1980s, the number of visitors has plateaued at around 600,000 over the last decade, according to Colonial Williamsburg annual reports.

In a meeting July 8, residents complained about what they thought was a process the city moved on too quickly in discussing the pros and cons of the fund.

Mayor Paul Freiling framed Thursday's meeting as a chance to speak directly to Council and staff about the fund and its nuances.

People have had ample opportunity to comment publicly, he said in a July 13 meeting, but they have not had the chance to ask their questions and have them answered in a public setting.

"One thing we've heard repeatedly from people is that they would like some more time to understand what this process is about," Freiling said.

Those with questions can ask them at a question-and-answer session at the meeting. Council will again address to fund at its Aug. 10 meeting.

Wright can be reached by phone at 757-345-2343.

Want to go?

When: July 27, 6 p.m.

Where:401 N Boundary St, Williamsburg