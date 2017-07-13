City Council pushes tourism development fund action to future meeting

Wanting to get more public input, City Council decided to table any deicison on the tourism development fund until their August meeting.

City staff hope more tourism infrastructure brings more visitors to the area. Tax increases are what would place money into the proposed fund for new projects.

Council members are considering an increase in both the room and meal taxes rom 5 percent to 7 percent. They are also considering an admissions tax of at least 3.5 percent.

All told, new revenue from those tax changes could bring more than 3.5 million dollars into the fund, per research from city staff. That money would go toward projects the city hopes will help drive tourism into the area.

In a meeting on July 8, residents complained about what they thought was a process the city moved on too quickly in discussing the pros and cons of the fund.

"One thing we've heard repeatedly from people is that they would like some more time to understand what this process is about," said mayor Paul Freiling.

Those who have come out for or against the proposed fund agree that Williamsburg must do something to give its tourism market a shot in the arm.

Colonial Williamsburg, which has been a major tourism driver in the city for decades, has seen its number of visitors drop substantially.

After bringing in more than 1 million visitors a year in the late 1970s and early 1980s, the number of visitors has plateaued at around 600,000 over the last decade, according to Colonial Williamsburg annual reports.

During a January City Council meeting, city manager Marvin Collins pitched the fund as an opportunity for Council to make a “generational change” in how Williamsburg competes in a tourism market rife with destinations new and old.

At a July 10 work session, assistant city manager Andrew Trivette debuted a list of specific projects that Williamsburg could use tourism development fund money to finance.

On the list are projects including additions to the Quarterpath Recreation Center and a fourth field at Kiwanis Park. Trivette stressed that simply being on the list does not mean the project is set in stone.

Trivette mentioned a North Carolina city as an example of a place that successfully invested in tourism.

When Asheville officials noticed the city was losing tourists, they raised taxes and used their revenue to invest in tourism. In recent years, the city constructed a community theater and a museum.

Mayor Paul Freiling said Council wasn't quite comfortable voting without given residents and others the chance to learn more about the fund and espouse their feelings on it.

While he acknowledged public comment is always important and that residents would have other chances to give theirs, Freiling said another aspect of future meetings on the fund could be even more important.

"The opportunity to have questions and to have those questions answered," he said. "That's one component I think we've been lacking."