Police arrest driver they say fled traffic stop

The Williamsburg Police Department arrested a man who they say fled the scene of a traffic stop on Feb. 11.

According to a release, 18-year-old Samuel James Byrnes left the scene of a traffic stop on Francis Street around 7:35 p.m. that evening.

As he approached Byrnes' vehicle during the subsequent chase, the officer fired a single shot. The driver, police say, was not injured.

Byrnes turned himself in to the department later that evening. He's in the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail facing one charge of marijuana possession, one count of evade and elude, and one count of obstruction of justice.