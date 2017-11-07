Police: Third man arrested in Toano homicide

A third man was arrested Monday and charged in connection to the October shooting death of a 20-year old man in the parking lots of the Burnt Ordinary Apartments in Toano, James City County Police said.

Malcolm Shemar Lee, 19, of Settlers Lane in James City County, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, malicious wounding, use of a firearm while committing murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and active participation in a criminal street gang, according to James City County deputy police chief Steve Rubino.

Adren Raheem Garnett, 20, was shot in the chest Oct. 23 and taken to Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead. A second victim, an 18-year old man, was shot in the leg during the shooting after a dispute involving several people, Rubino said.

Marques Raquan Stephens-Graves, 21, of James City County was arrested last Friday morning and charged with second-degree murder, malicious wounding, use of a firearm while committing murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and active participation in a criminal street gang, Rubino said in a James City Police news release.

Another man, Jordan Allen Davis, 24 of Newport News, was arrested last Friday afternoon and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Rubino said.

A number of shell casings were recovered at the scene, Rubino said. The rear of the building at 7801 Weymouth Court and at least two cars were struck by bullets. Neither man was a resident of the Burnt Ordinary Apartments, Rubino said.

If anyone has more information on the incident, contact James City County Police at 566-0112 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

