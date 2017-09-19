Police looking for tire slashing suspects

Williamsburg Police and the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office are looking for at least one person who is alleged to have slashed the tires of several cars over the past week.

Williamsburg Police Maj. Greg Riley said several cars in the area of Quarterpath Rd. and York St. adjacent to the York County line were vandalized between Sept. 13 and 18 by having the car tires cut.

On Sunday, the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple reports of tire slashing nearby, in the areas around Winthrop Lane, Harrop Lane and Penniman Rd. in York County, according to a York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office news release. An unknown person punctured all four tires on multiple cars, according to the news release.

Anyone with information should contact Williamsburg Police at 220-2331, the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office tip line at 890-4999 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

