Reading assistance expanding to third grade, thanks to Title 1

First grader Sonialyz Rodriguez spends 30 minutes each day apart from her classmates at D.J. Montague Elementary working on her reading skills with her reading recovery teacher, Cherie Lee.

Sonialyz uses a white board and magnetic letters to spell out words suggested by Lee.

"You made 'had,' now can you make a word that rhymes with had?" Lee asks her pupil during their 9:30 a.m. lesson Tuesday.

Sonialyz takes off, grabbing the 's' to form "sad" and the 'm' to build "mad." Then they move on to writing.

The first grader is one of a handful of students at the school receiving supplemental reading help from a tutor under the federal Title 1 program. D.J., along with six other Williamsburg-James City County schools, receives federal funds each year to keep reading assistance programs in place for kids who need extra help in kindergarten through second grade.

Participation in the programs is fluid, said Laura Burton, the division's Title 1 coordinator. Students move in and out of the program depending on their academic need. Nearly 500 students are being helped this year by the reading programs across the division.

And if Sonialyz's reading level doesn't match her peers in two years when she reaches third grade, she'll have the chance to continue receiving extra help.

The Title 1 program funds school grants based on rates of economically disadvantaged students at the elementary school level. In W-JCC, seven elementary schools — D.J., Rawls Byrd, James River, Clara Byrd Baker, J. Blaine Blayton and Norge — have higher rates of economically disadvantaged students than the division's average, making them eligible for the funding.

Over the last several years, the rate has continued to increase, and so has the funding.

In 2013-14, 27.2 percent of the division's students qualified for free and reduced-price lunch and the schools received close to $1.1 million, Burton said. In 2016-17, the division was awarded about $1.4 million with 33 percent of students considered economically disadvantaged.

"Whenever we have increased funds, we always look for ways to expand," Burton said.

The program

Beginning this week, all seven schools will have extra reading assistance for third graders, expanding the programs already in place for kindergarten through second grade.

"I'm just really excited that we were able to secure funding so that we can provide that supplemental instruction to students who need extra support," D.J.'s principal Cathy Vazquez said. "It's a great opportunity and early remediation is key. Third grade is that critical year so to be able to expand from K-2 to third is wonderful."

The Title 1 schools all have two reading recovery teachers and part-time tutors that help with the Leveled Literacy program offered for students K-3, the kindergarten-only Successful Start program and first grade's Reading Recovery program.

The Leveled Literacy program, where students meet with tutors and teachers in small groups, is growing to include third graders.

All seven schools have added a part-time tutor for the third grade expansion, with room to add more if necessary. Many of the tutors and reading recovery teachers are former teachers, like Lee.

Lee taught first and second grade for 19 years before moving to reading recovery. At D.J., Lee sees four first graders for one-on-one reading help for 30 minutes each day. She also works with three small groups in Leveled Literacy at each grade level.

Sometimes lessons include the white boards and magnetic letters, reading children's books or writing a few sentences. Burton said they focus on fluency, reading, writing, vocabulary, phonics and comprehension.

Students in all three programs get take-home kits as well, Lee said. While teachers help at school, Lee said parents encouraging reading at home is just as important.

The "literacy kits" students bring home may include books or an activity like the white board and letters. Materials to create kits for third graders will be purchased with added funding, Lee said.

The third grade small groups will start as soon as teachers identify students in need, Burton said.

"We're excited because the approaches we're using are research-based practices that have very promising outcomes for our students," Burton said. "We can see the impact in our students, and not just in statistical reading level ways, but they gain confidence as students and young learners in the school setting. They enjoy reading."

Williams can be reached by phone at 757-345-2341.

Economically disadvantaged students in W-JCC

Title 1 funds are go to elementary schools with higher rates of economically disadvantaged students than the district average. In W-JCC, 33 percent of students are eligible for free and reduced price lunch.

James River: 65 percent is a Title 1 school

Rawls Byrd: 47 percent is a Title 1 school

Norge: 44 percent is a Title 1 school

Matthew Whaley: 42 percent is a Title 1 school

Clara Byrd Baker: 38 percent is a Title 1 school

JB Blayton: 36 percent is a Title 1 school

D. J. Montague: 33 percent is a Title 1 school

Stonehouse: 24 percent is not eligible

Matoaka: 20 percent is not eligible