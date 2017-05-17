Fire damages garage in Toano

An attached garage and several items in it were damaged in a fire Monday evening, although firefighters did save a nearby home from damage.

Firefighters from several department descendent just after 6:15 p.m. into the 2200 block of Forge Road, and extinguished the garage fire within 12 minutes of arriving on scene. While they did not save a lawn mower and other smaller items, the garage was attached to a 10-month-old home, said James City Bruton Volunteer Fire Department spokesperson Bill Apperson in a news release.

The home is just two miles from James City-Bruton Volunteer Fire Department Fire Station 1 at 3135 Forge Road.

Nineteen firefighters from the James City-Bruton Volunteer Fire Department and the James City County Fire Department responded to the fire, Apperson said.

No cause has been determined, and no estimate of damage has been determined, Apperson said.