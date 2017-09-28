Toano man indicted on murder charge

A Toano man has been indicted on murder and child abuse charges in Williamsburg-James City County Circuit Court in connection to the death of his 3-month old child, according to online court records.

Bryan Timothy Arruda, 27, of Toano, was indicted Sept. 20 by a grand jury on the two charges, online records indicate.

Arruda faces an arraignment in Williamsburg-James City County Circuit Court at 9 a.m. Oct. 6.

James City County police and fire departments responded shortly before 3:30 p.m. April 28 to a residence in the 7600 block of Crestview Drive in reference to an injured 3-month-old infant, spokeswoman Stephanie Williams said in a news release.

There, they found the child suffering from injuries that were life-threatening, Williams said. The infant was taken to VCU Medical Center in Richmond. The child, identified as Emery Alaine Arruda, died at the hospital April 29, Williams said.

The child’s father, Arruda, was home alone with the child on when the incident occurred, Williams said.

He was arrested in connection with the infant's death and had been charged charged with felony child abuse, according to Williams. He was taken to the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail and is being held without bond, she said.

