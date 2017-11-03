Police: Men face charges in Toano homicide

Three men have been charged in connection to the October shooting death of a 20-year-old man in the parking lots of the Burnt Ordinary Apartments in Toano, including one who is charged with second-degree murder, James City County Police said.

Marques Raquan Stephens-Graves, 21, of James City County was arrested Friday morning and charged with second-degree murder, malicious wounding, use of a firearm while committing murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and active participation in a criminal street gang, said deputy police chief Steve Rubino in a James City Policenews release.

Adren Raheem Garnett, 20, was killed in the shooting, while a second victim, an 18-year old man, was also injured during the shooting after a dispute involving several people, Rubino said.

Another man, Jordan Allen Davis, 24 of Newport News, was arrested Friday afternoon and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Rubino said.

Police have also obtained warrants charging Malcom Shemar Lee, 19, of James City County, with second-degree murder, malicious wounding, use of a firearm while committing murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and active participation in a criminal street gang, Rubino said.

Rubino said police are still looking for Lee, and that the investigation is ongoing.

Previously:

One man has died and another man was injured in a shooting at the Burnt Ordinary Apartments in Toano Monday evening, according to James City County Police.

Adren Raheem Garnett, 20, of James City County, was shot in the chest and taken to Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, according to James City County Police spokesman Steve Rubino.

Another 18-year old man was shot in the leg and was taken to Riverside Doctors' Hospital, and later taken by helicopter to Riverside Regional Medical Center; his injuries are not considered life-threatening, Rubino said.

Both men were involved in a dispute with several individuals, which escalated into gunfire, according to the preliminary investigation, Rubino said, and more than one individual fired shots.

A number of shell casings were recovered at the scene, Rubino said. The rear of the building at 7801 Weymouth Court and at least two cars were struck by bullets. Neither man was a resident of the Burnt Ordinary Apartments, Rubino said.

The investigation is ongoing, Rubino said.

If anyone has more information, contact James City County Police at 566-0112 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

