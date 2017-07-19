Bay Day brings aquatic life to the library

Bay Day quickly became one of the James City County Library's biggest events Tuesday afternoon, as nearly 400 kids and adults turned out to see some sea creatures on display and learn about the Chesapeake Bay.

Touch tanks set up in the library courtesy of the Virginia Aquarium allowed representatives to offer insight and answer questions while participants touched animals native to the bay.

Vaskar Nepal, a Ph.D. student at the College of William and Mary's Virginia Institute of Marine Science also lectured an older audience Tuesday afternoon on the impact of invasive blue catfish on the bay's ecosystem.

Amy Firth came out with her three sons, Gabe, Nevyn and Kendrick, because they were excited to see the touch tanks' animals in person.

"I hope they learn something," she said. "They're pretty inquisitive. They like sea books. I thought this would be pretty cool for them, and it's close to home."

Mindy Lepp homeschools her kids, Mia, Keira and Mikey.

"I thought it would be a fun little additional learning opportunity for them," she said. "They can see and touch things they've never been able to see and touch before."

Lepp's niece, Emmy, was also visiting from Hong Kong.

"I thought it was perfect timing," Lepp said, who regularly visits the James City County location with her family. "I think it's a great way to bring people into the library."

Cheryl Edwards, an adult services librarian at for Williamsburg Regional Library, spearheaded Bay Day because of her interest in sea life and particularly sharks.

"It would encourage them to learn more about the sea and conservation," she said. "I had no idea it was going to be this busy."

The touch tank program ran for one hour, and by the end, 378 people of all ages ventured into the community room for some hands-on learning, including the chance to handle artifacts like sharks teeth and a dolphin skull.

Library staff member Barbara Riebe said she and her co-workers were "stunned" by the turnout, even for an event geared toward children.

"It's something a lot of these kids don't normally have the opportunity to do," said program services assistant Bob Keroack, who's recently been pushing social media as a way to promote library events.

Some kids at first appeared hesitant to touch the tanks' mysterious, slimy creatures, which included whelks, or sea snails, as well as hermit crabs and spider crabs.

"So many kids sometimes are afraid to touch them," said Dawn Emory, at outreach educator for the Virginia Aquarium. She saw Bay Day as an opportunity to encourage kids to love animals, to respect them but not to fear the unfamiliar.

All the animals in the touch tanks are native to the bay, and Emory said people have a responsibility to look after the water and the life within.

"We need to be a better protector of the health of the bay," she said. "We have to be the stewards so these species will continue to thrive."

