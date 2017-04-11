City discusses possible new tourism fund at work session

City Council discussed the idea of a new Tourism Development Fund meant to help finance the city's big picture projects in a work session Monday evening.

Money for the fund would come from an increase in taxes that business owners in the area would pass on to their patrons. An increase in the meal and room taxes and the addition of a new admission tax were all broached during the meeting.

Williamsburg's 5 percent meal tax is lower than every other city in the region outside of Chesapeake, which is also 5 percent.

Eighteen of the 37 cities that city staff gathered information on charge an admissions tax. The average is 7.9 percent.

Though nothing is set in stone, councilman Doug Pons said it's time for the city to act quickly on developing its tourism infrastructure.

"It's time that an investment is made," said councilman Doug Pons. "Look at the other succesful tourims destinations - they have funds available from taxes like this, that can be used for infrastructure."

Placing more tourism projects on the city's plate would mean they'd need more staff in its Public Works department, city manager Marvin Collins said.

"We don't have a lot of staff," he said. "You're either the worker or the chief, and oftentimes the worker is the chief."

If council does approve the fund, Collins said the city would need to do a budget amendment, and changing the tax rate would require public meeting.

Williamsburg has the power to institute an admission tax or raise their taxes if they so choose - something the James City County and York County do not have.

If the city raised its tax rate to 7 percent between meals, rooms, and the admissions tax, city staff estimated more than $4 million would go to the Tourism Development Fund.

"I'll leave it to you to decide if that's a generational change," Collins said.