Transmission line at Jamestown can go forward as court denies preliminary injunction

A federal court denied a preliminary injunction request Friday from the National Parks Conservation Association that would have put a stop to construction of a transmission line over the James River at Jamestown.

The U.S.District Court for the District of Columbia ruled that even though the organization "made a powerful argument on the merits," the NPCA would not suffer irreparable harm while the court reviews the case.

The NPCA president expressed disappointment in the decision.

"We are disappointed with the decision, but we will continue to fight in court to protect Jamestown and nearby sites like Colonial National Historical Park from being destroyed buy this project," said NPCA president Theresa Pierno.

The Army Corps of Engineers granted Dominion Energy the permit to build 17 transmission towers up to 295 feet across the James River. The James City County board of supervisors also approved the project.

