Virginia Gazette owner, Tronc, acquires New York Daily News

Betting on the future of newspapers, Tronc, the parent company of the Chicago Tribune, has acquired the venerable New York Daily News.

This deal for the tabloid, which includes the Daily News' website and other assets, has been in the works for some months and was finalized Sunday. The deal carries a price tag of $1 and the assumption of operational and pension liabilities.

"We think this is a great deal for the paper and for us," said Justin Dearborn, Tronc's chief executive officer. "We expect it to benefit greatly from becoming part of the Tronc ecosystem."

Tronc, formerly known as Tribune Publishing, has been actively engaged in high-profile merger talks with other newspapers since technology entrepreneur Michael Ferro became the company's largest shareholder and chairman in February 2016, but the Daily News acquisition is the first to come to fruition.

Tronc operates newspapers in nine U.S. markets, including Chicago, Los Angeles, Baltimore and Orlando. It is also the parent company of The Virginia Gazette in Williamsburg and Daily Press in Newport News.

The New York Daily News had been owned since 1993 by billionaire Mortimer Zuckerman and his one-time business partner, Fred Drasner. The latter left the company in 2004. Two years ago, Zuckerman seriously explored selling the newspaper, but eventually abandoned those plans.

Buying a newspaper is risky business these days, with traditional print advertising revenue declining in the face of digital competition. While small- and medium-market newspapers have been more insulated from the disruption, Tronc is going all-in on major market newspapers as a platform to grow its digital business.

"We have always been interested in the New York market," Dearborn said.

Added Tim Knight, Tronc president: "The Daily News has a great staff and also has 24 million unique visitors to its website (monthly). That really fits into our plans. This increases our digital audience by almost 40 percent. It also gives us what we feel will be a very efficient national platform and significant digital presence across the country."

The paper's circulation currently stands at about 200,000 daily and 260,000 Sunday, placing it solidly among the top 10 U.S. newspapers, along with the Tribune and LA Times. But it has not been profitable for some years, though Tronc executives anticipate they will be able to meet all financial obligations through the Daily News' cash flow.

Tronc sees cost efficiencies and opportunities for revenue growth, including Tronc's scale, to operate the Daily News less expensively and attract more printing clients to the New Jersey plant acquired as part of the deal. Dearborn expects the Daily News to be operating in the black by next year.

For more than seven decades the paper carried and lived up to the slogan "New York's Picture Newspaper." From 1920 to 1991, with a camera as part of its logo, it was a feast of photographs, with solid reporting focused on the city.

The paper has won nearly a dozen Pulitzer Prizes, including its first in 1937 for editorial cartooning (C.D. Batchelor) and, most recently, sharing the 2017 Pulitzer in public service with the nonprofit ProPublica for reporting on widespread abuse of eviction rules by the police.

- This article includes reporting from the Chicago Tribune.